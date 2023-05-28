Marcano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Marcano will give way to platoon mate Chris Owings at shortstop while the Pirates stock up on extra right-handed bats to counter Mariners southpaw Marco Gonzales. Over his past seven games, Marcano has been one of the better-performing hitters in a struggling Pittsburgh lineup; he's gone 7-for-25 with a pair of home runs, three doubles, two stolen bases, seven RBI and four runs over that stretch.