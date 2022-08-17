Marcano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

With southpaw Rich Hill on the mound for Boston, the lefty-hitting Marcano will head to the bench, ending a stretch of six consecutive starts. Marcano went 4-for-21 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI over that stretch, and he should have a good chance at holding down a near-everyday role at either second base or in left field for the foreseeable future.