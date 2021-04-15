Anderson (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings, as he earned the win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Anderson had a spectacular bounceback performance Wednesday after he suffered a pair of losses to the Cubs in his first two starts of the season. The 31-year-old left-hander did not allow a base runner past second and was charged with his only run after he was pulled from the game in the sixth, as reliever Duane Underwood allowed Manny Machado to score on an RBI single by Tommy Pham. Anderson lowered his ERA to 4.02 and has compiled a solid 14:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings and could be a solid streaming option in his next start when he faces the Tigers on April 20.