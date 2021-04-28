Anderson gave up one run on three hits and two walks over six innings during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Kansas City. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The left-hander was unable to pick up his third win of the season despite the strong showing, as Pittsburgh didn't score it's second run of the contest until the bottom of the seventh inning. Anderson is pitching well to open the season with a 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 26.2 innings during his first season with the Pirates.