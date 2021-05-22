Anderson (3-4) took the loss Friday as the Pirates were routed 20-1 by Atlanta, surrendering nine runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The seven whiffs tied his season high, but that's cold comfort for any fantasy GMs who had the southpaw active. Anderson went five straight starts without serving up any homers in April and early May, but he's now been taken deep five times in his last two trips to the mound. He'll carry a 4.73 ERA and 51:16 K:BB through 51.1 innings into his next outing.