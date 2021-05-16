Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Giants, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw got taken deep by Darin Ruf and Brandon Crawford in the first inning, digging a quick 3-0 hole, and Anderson left the game in line for his fourth loss before a late rally by Pittsburgh got him off the hook. The outing snapped a string of three straight quality starts for Anderson, and he sports a 3.50 ERA and surprisingly solid 44:14 K:BB through 46.1 innings on the season.