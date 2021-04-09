Anderson (0-2) allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cubs.

Anderson was burned by the long ball, as homers by Kris Bryant and Javier Baez accounted for all three of his earned runs. While he didn't surrender any walks, the 10 hits mean it's possible Anderson was in the strike zone too much. Anderson has produced mediocre results across his first two starts for the Pirates, surrendering six earned runs across 10.1 innings despite a 12:2 K:BB. He's lined up to make his next start Wednesday against the Padres.