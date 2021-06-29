Anderson (3-8) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings Monday against the Rockies.

Anderson gave up the only two runs of the ballgame, one on an RBI triple to right in the third inning, and the other on a solo homer in the fifth. Despite losing three of his last four decisions, he hasn't exactly pitched poorly of late, holding his opponents to three runs or fewer in three of those outings. Anderson owns a 4.75 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 72:22 K:BB across 85.1 frames in 2021.