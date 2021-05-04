Anderson (2-3) fell 2-0 to San Diego on Wednesday, going 6.2 innings and allowing two hits, three walks and two runs with five strikeouts.

Anderson was matching San Diego's arsenal of relievers until he faced the middle of the order for the third time in the bottom of the seventh and allowed two runs before being removed. He's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in four straight starts and is the owner of a 3.24 ERA.