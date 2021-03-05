Anderson allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out three batters in two scoreless innings against Atlanta on Thursday.

He labored through 43 pitches, though he threw 31 for strikes and didn't issue a walk. The lefty figures to serve in the back end of the team's rotation. Anderson limits hard contact (31 percent career rate) but has never struck out more than 22.3 percent of opposing batters in five MLB seasons. At 31 years of age, the organization is looking for him to eat innings and help its young pitching staff.