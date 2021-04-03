Anderson allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks in five innings of a 5-1 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. He struck out seven batters.
The lefty, who recorded 22 swings-and-misses, took advantage of the free-swinging Cubs but surrendered a solo homer to Kris Bryant. He's lined up to make the team's home Opening Day start Thursday, though nothing has been announced.
