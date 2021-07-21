Anderson did not factor in the decision against Arizona on Tuesday. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six.

The southpaw picked up his fourth quality start in his past seven outings and departed the contest with Pittsburgh staked to a two-run lead. However, the Pirates' bullpen allowed eight runs after Anderson's exit, and Arizona cruised to an 11-6 win. Despite the no-decision, Anderson pitched relatively well, connecting on first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 25 batters he faced and throwing 56 of 77 pitches for strikes overall. Over his past three starts, the veteran hurler has allowed only five earned runs over 18 innings. Anderson's is projected to next take the mound at home against Milwaukee early next week.