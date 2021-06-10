Anderson (3-6) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings. He took the loss versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Anderson, his two biggest mistakes left the yard off the bat of Justin Turner. Beyond those two homers, the southpaw was decent but not spectacular. He completed six innings for the first time since May 9 and just the fourth time in 12 starts overall. For the year, he has a 4.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 61:19 K:BB across 67.2 innings. Anderson lines up for a favorable start in Washington next week.