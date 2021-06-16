Anderson (3-7) was charged with the loss Tuesday at Washington after surrendering six runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and a walk across six innings.

The 31-year-old allowed three singles to load the bases before recording an out Tuesday, and he served up a grand slam to Yan Gomes as part of a five-run frame. The lefty settled down after that with one run given up on four hits over the following five innings, but the damage was already done. Anderson has a 4.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB over 73.2 innings this season, and he tentatively lines up for a tough matchup with the White Sox next week.