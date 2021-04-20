Anderson won't start Tuesday against the Tigers as scheduled as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Anderson will likely start one of those two games, though that would presumably mean he won't get a two-start week this week, as he'd no longer be lined up to start again Sunday in Minnesota.
