Anderson is scheduled to start the Pirates' second game of the season Saturday against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Due mostly to the Pirates' lack of appealing alternatives for the rotation, Anderson never faced much resistance this spring in his bid for a starting role. While Anderson's 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB over 18 innings in the Grapefruit League were hardly world-beating, his numbers stacked up favorably with the rest of the team's rotation candidates. He's thus expected to enter 2021 with a decent amount of leash in the rotation, but Anderson likely won't warrant much consideration in fantasy as anything more than a deep-league streaming option.