Anderson signed a major-league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed. Anderson has had a bit of a rocky career path, but the Pirates evidently have faith that he's still a big-league pitcher. His 4.30 ERA over the first three years of his career was better than it looked given that he pitched for Colorado, but he slipped to an awful 11.76 ERA in five starts in 2019 before being shut down with knee issues. He rebounded to record a 4.37 ERA as a Giant last season, though his 15.8 percent strikeout rate and 28.5 percent groundball rate were both worryingly low. There doesn't appear to be much reason to get excited here, but he's at least landed in a spot where he has a good chance to start, keeping him on the radar as a streaming or deep-league option given the weakness of the NL Central.