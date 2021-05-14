Anderson was originally projected to start Friday, but he will now start Saturday instead, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Assuming injury isn't involved, Anderson will still draw the same matchup against the Giants. Anderson has been a pleasant surprise early on this season, maintaining a 3.05 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 41.1 innings through seven starts. Miguel Yajure was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Friday's game.