Anderson surrendered five earned runs in three innings against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out a pair.

The lefty, who gave up homers to both Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres, is expected to start 2021 as part of the team's rotation. His home field, PNC Park, is ideal for left-handed pitchers. At best, he may serve as a streaming option against weak-hitting squads at home.