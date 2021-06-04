Anderson allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson allowed only one earned run prior to being pulled after recording one out in the sixth inning. However, he exited with runners on second and third, both of whom came around to score. Anderson has now failed to work at least six innings in eight of his 11 outings this season. Through 61.2 total frames, he's maintained a 4.67 ERA with 59 strikeouts.