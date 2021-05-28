Anderson (3-5) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Thursday.

Anderson was charged with a somewhat unlucky loss Thursday since a fielding error by first baseman Will Craig with two outs in the third inning allowed two unearned runs to cross the plate in the frame. The southpaw has now given up at least two earned runs in each of his last five starts and has been charged with losses in three of those appearances. Anderson tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Kansas City on Tuesday.