Anderson (0-2) allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cubs.

Anderson was burned by the long ball, as homers by Kris Bryant and Javier Baez accounted for all three of his earned runs. While he didn't surrender any walks, it's possible Anderson was in the strike zone too much, as he was tagged for 10 hits. Anderson has had mediocre results across two starts with the Pirates, surrendering six earned runs across 10.1 innings while accruing a 12:2 K:BB. Anderson currently lines up to make his next start Wednesday against the Padres.