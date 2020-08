Bashlor was traded to the Pirates from the Mets on Sunday for cash considerations.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Mets earlier in the week, and he'll now continue his career with the Pirates. Bashlor has yet to appear in a game in 2020, but he had a 5.33 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 48 games with New York over the past two seasons.