Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Tuesday that Bashlor has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game while he recovers from back stiffness, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bashlor finished the 2020 season on the 10-day injured list on account of lower-back inflammation, so it's somewhat concerning that he's still experiencing back issues months later. On a positive note, Bashlor hasn't been shut down, as Shelton noted that he expects the right-hander to complete a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday. Bashlor still appears on track to open the season on the IL, but he shouldn't be in store for an extended absence.