Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Bashlor (back) tossed a live batting practice session earlier this week, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Bashlor looks like he might have an outside chance to pitch in a game before the Pirates wrap up their Grapefruit League schedule, but due to the time he's missed while recovering from lower-back tightness, the 27-year-old is likely to open the season on the injured list. Over 56 career relief appearances with the Mets and Pirates, Bashlor has compiled a 5.78 ERA and 1.43 WHIP.