Beede (1-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over three innings in a 6-0 loss against the Phillies. He struck out five.

Beede surrendered a three-run double to catcher J.T. Realmuto in the first and later allowed a solo homer from outfielder Nick Castellanos. This marks the fifth start of 2022 for the righty, and he has yet to pitch more than four innings. The 29-year-old has also allowed 12 runs over 10 innings during his current three-game losing streak.