Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Adds slider to arsenal
Glasnow debuted a slider as part of his arsenal in his relief appearance Friday against the Cardinals after experimenting with the pitch in flat-ground sessions earlier in the week, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
During his three shutout innings Friday, Glasnow broke in the slider for six of the 33 pitches, including his final throw of the night that struck Kolten Wong out swinging. The new pitch was instrumental in Glasnow delivering his best showing of the season, as he allowed only three of the 12 batters he faced to reach base while finishing with four strikeouts. Since Glasnow hasn't had the opportunity to get a good feel for his curveball while working out of the bullpen this season, it appears the slider could become his new go-to breaking ball, which would likely aid his chances of finding success against opposite-handed hitters like Wong. Lefties have posted a .913 OPS against Glasnow this season, a 456-point increase from the mark he has allowed versus right-handed hitters.
More News
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Shows better control Friday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Won't pitch against Philadelphia•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Throws well Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Pitches well out of bullpen•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Will open season in bullpen•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Bounces back Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...