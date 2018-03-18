Glasnow (illness) will start for the Pirates in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Glasnow was initially slated to start March 12, but he ended up getting pushed back nearly a week in the pitching schedule after coming down with flu-like symptoms. Now healthy after completing a bullpen session Thursday without incident, Glasnow will look to rebound from a rough start to Grapefruit League action after supplying a 11.74 ERA and 1.96 WHIP through his first 7.2 innings of the spring. Even if Glasnow shows marked improvement with his command Sunday, he still looks destined to open the season in the Triple-A Indianapolis rotation.