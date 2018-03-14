Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Back on track to pitch again
Glasnow (illness) is expected to throw a side session Thursday in preparation for his next start, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The 6-foot-8 righty missed his Monday start with the flu. Glasnow last pitched March 7, when he allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks in 2.2 innings. Given that he's struggled against major-league hitters, he'll likely need to string together an effective outing or two before breaking camp or risk yet another demotion to Triple-A.
