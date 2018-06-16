Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Bullpen role increasing
Glasnow recorded his second hold of the season Friday, hurling a scoreless seventh inning against Cincinnati.
Pitching for the first time since June 7, when he threw 37 pitches for the second time in three days, Glasnow retired the Reds on nine pitches. He continues to build into a high-leverage situational option. The righty warmed up in the ninth inning of Wednesday's win in Arizona after closer Felipe Vazquez ran into some trouble, but wasn't called upon. General manager Neal Huntington said during his most recent radio show that it would be unfair to ask the team's sixth and seventh starters, Steven Brault and Glasnow, to serve as starting pitchers "when you have a need," because they've thrown out of the bullpen for most of 2018. At some point Glasnow will likely get another chance to start but for now the team needs him out of the pen.
