General manager Neal Huntington said the Pirates are open to using Glasnow out of the bullpen to start the season, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While Huntington noted the team views Glasnow as a starter long term, he didn't rule out the possibility of using him in a relief role. Despite being one of the more promising young arms in the game, Glasnow has yet to put it together at the major-league level, posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 6.0 BB/9 over the past two seasons (85.1 innings). The 24-year-old owns a much more respectable 3.75 ERA in 12 innings of relief, so the Pirates may be hoping he can find form in the bullpen before moving back to the rotation.

