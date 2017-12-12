Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Could open 2018 in bullpen
General manager Neal Huntington said the Pirates are open to using Glasnow out of the bullpen to start the season, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
While Huntington noted the team views Glasnow as a starter long term, he didn't rule out the possibility of using him in a relief role. Despite being one of the more promising young arms in the game, Glasnow has yet to put it together at the major-league level, posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 6.0 BB/9 over the past two seasons (85.1 innings). The 24-year-old owns a much more respectable 3.75 ERA in 12 innings of relief, so the Pirates may be hoping he can find form in the bullpen before moving back to the rotation.
