Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Could start season in bullpen
With the acquisition of starter Joe Musgrove over the winter, Glasnow's best chance of making the Opening Day roster may come as a long reliever, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
"Tyler's going to have an opportunity to go and pitch, show us the consistency and ability to get outs in this vacuum," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Whether it's finding a way in the rotation somehow, someway or whether it's an opportunity to be a multiple-inning reliever out of the bullpen, they're both real. He just needs to be given the ball and see what he can do with it." Glasnow compiled a 6.30 ERA and 2.02 WHIP -- including a 56:44 K:BB -- in 62 innings for Pittsburgh in 2017. He once again dominated Triple-A, however, going 9-2 with a 1.93 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 140:32 K:BB in 93.1 innings. The 6-foot-8 righty will get every chance to figure things out at the major league level. If he does, fantasy owners will be well rewarded.
