Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Encouraging outing against O's
Glasnow allowed two earned runs in three innings Friday, walking none while striking out six, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Manager Clint Hurdle was encouraged by Glasnow's outing. "His overall pace and rhythm was better," Hurdle said. "The fact that he didn't walk anybody, struck out six, repeated his delivery. A couple mistakes with changeup and a curveball up, but outside of that I though he pitched a pretty good game." The righty teased fantasy owners with a strong spring training start last year before compiling a 7.69 ERA and 2.02 WHIP in 62 innings. Glasnow will likely start 2018 in Pittsburgh's bullpen with a chance to join the rotation during the season. He makes for an interesting end-game pickup, considering the 24-year-old sports a career 11.9 K/9 in minor-league action.
