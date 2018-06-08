Glasnow was tagged for three earned runs over 2.0 innings of relief Thursday against the Giants. He allowed a home run and a walk while registering two strikeouts.

The Pirates and Dodgers were neck-and-neck Thursday before Glasnow's shaky outing allowed Los Angeles to break the game open. He had given up just one earned run over a 14.2 inning stretch from May to early June, but Thursday marked his second outing with a home run allowed. Still, two rough outings won't be enough to knock Glasnow out of his middle relief role.