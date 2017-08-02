Since Pittsburgh demoted Glasnow to Triple-A Indianapolis in mid-June, the righty has compiled a 6-0 record, 1.46 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB in 55.2 innings.

With Pittsburgh falling out of the playoff hunt, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team recall the 6-foot-8 rookie in the near future. Glasnow has enjoyed plenty of success at the Triple-A level, but his first two shots in the big leagues have proven to be busts. He put up a 7.45 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 54.1 innings with the Pirates earlier in 2017. General manager Neal Huntington recently spoke of Glasnow's ceiling as a top-of-the-rotation starter, making the pitcher a potential "show-me" fantasy option down the stretch.