Glasnow, who has compiled a 7-0 record with a 1.57 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 103:26 K:BB in 68.2 Triple-A innings since a demotion to the minors, has pitched exclusively out of the stretch for Indianapolis, Pirates Prospects reports.

The 6-foot-8 righty believes the simplistic approach has helped with his success. "In the windup I always felt like it was extra movements for no reason," Glasnow said. "I think that was my problem even in the minor leagues, switching from windup to the stretch, I felt like I had two different deliveries. I think being more athletic in the stretch has been way easier for me." He said the physical change has allowed him to relax mentally and his fastball velocity has spiked back to the high 90s. Glasnow is expected to serve as a September recall, if not sooner.