Glasnow (1-1) earned the win Tuesday, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out three against the White Sox.

Starter Ivan Nova lasted just two innings and exited with the Pirates trailing 5-4, but Glasnow was able to quiet the White Sox bats until Pittsburgh reclaimed the lead. It was a nice bounce-back effort, as the 24-year-old had given up six runs in just one inning in his last appearance. He now sports a 6.75 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 18.2 innings this season.