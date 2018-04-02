Glasnow hurled a pair of scoreless innings in Game 2 of Sunday's win, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two.

He followed up a strong final Grapefruit League performance with an equally impressive showing Sunday. Glasnow is releasing the ball over the top instead of allowing his hand to throw the pitch across his body, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports. His four-seam fastball has better movement on it and the results continue to improve. Glasnow has struggled with control throughout his career, but these recent adjustments give hope that he might finally un-tap some of his potential.