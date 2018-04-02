Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Pitches well out of bullpen
Glasnow hurled a pair of scoreless innings in Game 2 of Sunday's win, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two.
He followed up a strong final Grapefruit League performance with an equally impressive showing Sunday. Glasnow is releasing the ball over the top instead of allowing his hand to throw the pitch across his body, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports. His four-seam fastball has better movement on it and the results continue to improve. Glasnow has struggled with control throughout his career, but these recent adjustments give hope that he might finally un-tap some of his potential.
More News
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Will open season in bullpen•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Bounces back Sunday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Back on mound Sunday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Back on track to pitch again•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Scratched from start with illness•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Encouraging outing against O's•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...