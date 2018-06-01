Glasnow threw two scoreless innings Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out one batter.

Since imploding for six runs in one inning May 1, the righty has given up one earned run in 13.2 innings over eight appearances. He's throwing his four-seam fastball harder (97.3 mph) than last year (95.1 mph). Glasnow's also throwing more strikes (68 percent) during his hot stretch than in prior seasons (59 percent). Pittsburgh has carefully restricted his usage while rebuilding his confidence in 2018. Given the team's recent bullpen struggles, however, he's becoming the last man standing and it's possible the Bucs give him high-leverage opportunities in the near future.