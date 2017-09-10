Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Recalled from Triple-A
Glasnow was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
This move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Glasnow is one of the Pirates' primary options to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers. However, Glasnow has been a liability on the mound for the Pirates this season. After making 12 starts (54.3 innings) he owns an ERA and WHIP of 7.45 and 1.91, respectively. However, he's been much better since being demoted to Triple-A previously, so perhaps he's found something that works.
