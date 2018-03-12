Glasnow was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Monday against the Orioles with flu-like symptoms, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

While the illness doesn't look to be a serious setback for Glasnow, it nonetheless comes at an inconvenient time since the young left-hander was in desperate need of a strong outing Monday to bolster his case for a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day rotation. Glasnow may simply be pushed back a few days in the pitching schedule and get a chance to impress the team brass later this week, but it remains likely that he'll work out of the bullpen or at Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the season. Alex McRae will pick up the start Monday in Glasnow's stead.