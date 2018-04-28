Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Shows better control Friday
Glasnow threw three scoreless relief innings Friday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four St. Louis batters.
He kept his team within striking distance as it turned a 5-0 deficit into an extra-inning victory. Glasnow threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes (22 of 33) -- representing his best mark of 2018. He also struck out the side in order in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old is making impressive strides toward becoming a major-league pitcher after two initial seasons of struggle. Expect him to get another look as a starting pitcher later in the summer.
