Glasnow threw three scoreless relief innings Friday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four St. Louis batters.

He kept his team within striking distance as it turned a 5-0 deficit into an extra-inning victory. Glasnow threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes (22 of 33) -- representing his best mark of 2018. He also struck out the side in order in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old is making impressive strides toward becoming a major-league pitcher after two initial seasons of struggle. Expect him to get another look as a starting pitcher later in the summer.