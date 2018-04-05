Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Throws well Wednesday
Glasnow allowed one run in three relief innings Wednesday, striking out five while giving up two hits and two walks.
He wasn't efficient -- throwing 55 pitches (35 for strikes) -- but the mid-30s temperature presented less-than-ideal playing conditions. While the Pirates chose Steven Brault over Glasnow to start in Joe Musgrove's (shoulder) place Thursday, the right-hander's stock is still rising. After two unsuccessful seasons in the majors, it's likely the team is simply looking for Glasnow to experience some success before placing him in high-leverage situations. It's early, but the 6-foot-8 righty is making progress with his mechanics (and confidence) and could become more fantasy relevant in the not-too-distant future.
