Glasnow will pitch in relief Wednesday before rejoining the Pirates' rotation, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Glasnow struggled in his return to the Pirates' rotation last week, so they'll temporarily shift him to a bullpen role before sending him back out for another start. It sounds like he'll be the first man used out of the bullpen following starter Steven Brault. He's expected to rejoin Pittsburgh's rotation following Wednesday's relief appearance, though it's unclear when his next start will come.