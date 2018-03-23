Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Will open season in bullpen
Glasnow will start the 2018 campaign in the Pirates' bullpen, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Glasnow turned in an impressive performance during Sunday's outing against Boston which seemingly secured his spot on the Opening Day roster. In 2017, he appeared in 15 big-league games -- starting 13 -- and posted a 7.69 ERA and 2.02 WHIP over 62 innings.
