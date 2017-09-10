Glasnow will start Wednesday against the Brewers, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander was recalled Sunday, and this confirms the club plans to try him out in the rotation again. Glasnow blazed through Triple-A Indianapolis this season, nailing down a 1.93 ERA with 140 strikeouts and only 32 walks in 93.1 innings (15 starts). He's again made several adjustments to his approach during his latest stint there, including speeding up his delivery, and these seem to be working. This could wind up being a different Glasnow down the stretch than the version who carries a 7.45 ERA for his major-league season. Don't let season-long numbers deter you from streaming him for potentially favorable matchups, including his return outing that could help him pile up whiffs.