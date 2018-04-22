Glasnow will not be available to pitch Sunday after throwing 73 pitches in relief Thursday.

Speaking on his Sunday radio show, manager Clint Hurdle said that the 6-foot-8 right-hander would not be available to pitch against the Phillies. Glasnow struck out seven batters in 3.2 innings Thursday, allowing two runs in relief of starter Jameson Taillon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories