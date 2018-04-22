Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Won't pitch against Philadelphia
Glasnow will not be available to pitch Sunday after throwing 73 pitches in relief Thursday.
Speaking on his Sunday radio show, manager Clint Hurdle said that the 6-foot-8 right-hander would not be available to pitch against the Phillies. Glasnow struck out seven batters in 3.2 innings Thursday, allowing two runs in relief of starter Jameson Taillon.
More News
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Throws well Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Pitches well out of bullpen•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Will open season in bullpen•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Bounces back Sunday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Back on mound Sunday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Back on track to pitch again•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...