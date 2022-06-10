site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-tyler-heineman-heads-to-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Heads to bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heineman is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus Atlanta.
Heineman started six of the past eight games and will take a seat after posting a .618 OPS during that stretch. Michael Perez will start behind the plate in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read