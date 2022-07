Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After going 2-for-3 in Saturday's 2-0 loss in what was his first start since July 2, Heineman will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Though he's available again after a stint on the family medical emergency list, Heineman looks like he could be the Pirates' No. 2 option at catcher behind Jason Delay, who gets the starting nod Sunday.