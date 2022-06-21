site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Heads to bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Heineman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Heineman will be getting some routine maintenance after he was behind the plate for four of the Pirates' last five contests. Michael Perez will catch for starting pitcher Roansy Contreras on Tuesday.
